LA Rams release 2025 season schedule, will host the Texans for their season opener

The Los Angeles Rams have released their 2025 schedule and will host the Houston Texans for their season opener.

The Los Angeles Rams have released their 2025 schedule and will host the Houston Texans for their season opener.

The Los Angeles Rams have released their 2025 schedule and will host the Houston Texans for their season opener.

The Los Angeles Rams have released their 2025 schedule and will host the Houston Texans for their season opener.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's the moment all Los Angeles Rams fans have been waiting for, the 2025 schedule has been released and you can watch all the games on ABC7.

The Vince Lombardi trophy next winter is the ultimate goal for the Rams, who finished last season with a 10-7 and winning a playoff game, before a dramatic loss in the snow to Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

They were 5-4 at home and 5-3 on the road.

Mathew Stafford is staying put, Cooper Kupp is gone, Devante Adams and others are here as the Rams step into the 2025 season with some unfinished business.

The season opener will be at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 7 against the Houston Texans at 1:25 p.m.

Then, back to road games, including the playoff rematch Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. against the Eagles.

They'll have two Thursday night games this year. The first in the division will be on Oct. 2 at 5:15 p.m. against the San Francisco 49ers.

Later in October, they're headed abroad! Oct. 19 they'll face off the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Wembley Stadium in England at 6:30 a.m.

Their bye week comes Week 8.

They're back in the division up north Nov. 9 at 1:25 p.m. against the 49ers.

The first game versus Cooper Kupp and the Seahawks will be on Nov. 16 at 1:05 p.m. in Seattle.

The Rams will face the Seahawks in Seattle again for the team's second Thursday game on Dec. 18.

A few days after Christmas, Sean McVay will be back in his home state of Georgia facing his old defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Monday Night Football Dec. 29 at 5:15 p.m against the Atlanta Falcons.

Before all of those games, the Rams will kick off their preseason at home!

On Aug. 9, the Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys at the SoFi Stadium. Aug. 18 they'll face the Los Angeles Chargers at home as well.

Aug. 23 the Rams will play the Cleveland Browns.

The full schedule can be viewed here.