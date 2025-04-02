OC Parks presents the 2025 summer concert and cinema series

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) -- Gather your folding chairs! OC Parks presents the 2025 summer concert and sunset cinema film series, on June 6 to Aug. 29, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

This series will include nine free concerts, and 12 free movie screenings at Orange County's regional parks on Thursday and Friday evenings.

The OC Parks Summer Concert will start on Thursdays at 5 p.m. at the Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley. There will be performances from Grammy-award-winning bands, Ozomatli and Mariachi Divas. There will also be acts from local artists and bands. Boy Band Review will close out the 2025 OC Parks Summer Concert Series at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach, performing top hits from popular boy bands.

The OC Parks Sunset Cinema series will start off on Fridays at 6 p.m. They will play classic, family-friendly films such as Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, The Lion King, Beetle Juice, Moana and much more.

The event and parking will be free to the public, and all ages are welcome to attend. Guests are expected to enjoy character meet-and-greets, DJ-led games, food trucks, and a beer and wine garden for those 21 and older.

If you would like more information on the OG Parks Summer Concert and Cinema series, click here.