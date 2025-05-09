LA 2028 Olympics: Coliseum, SoFi Stadium to host opening and closing ceremonies

The opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Olympics will happen at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When elite athletes from every corner of the world travel to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic Games, two stadiums will be taking center stage.

LA28 will also stage events across the city and county at various venues, including Dodger Stadium, the USC Sports Center and the Peacock Theater in downtown L.A.

From baseball at Dodger Stadium to volleyball in Anaheim, LA28 has released its list of venues chosen for the 2028 Olympic Games.

"Our city and our country are going through challenging times right now. But the Games present a unique opportunity for all of us to come together and work with urgency to better our city," L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said Thursday.

In just over three years, both venues will be welcoming thousands of athletes. For American Olympians, participating in opening ceremonies on their home turf will be special.

Olympic swimmer Kara Lynn Joyce spoke about being part of the opening ceremony at previous Olympic Games.

"I was so overwhelmed with emotion, I had tears in my eyes. I had chills on my body," she said. "... I look behind me at my teammates - LeBron James, Serena Williams, Lolo Jones - everybody had the same emotion. Everybody had tears in their eyes, everybody had chills."

Two weeks after the Olympic Games are over, L.A. will host the Paralympic Games for the first time - with opening and closing ceremonies at Sofi Stadium and the Coliseum.

"The L.A. 2028 Games really has the opportunity re-shape the global conversation about disabilities, and really show everybody that the Paralympic Games are all about elite competition," Paralympian Natalia Mayara said

And and when it is all said and done, the L.A. Memorial Coliseum will be the first venue to ever host three Olympic Games - in 1932, 1984 and 2028.