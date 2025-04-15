Dodger Stadium and Universal Studios Lot among venues selected for 2028 Olympics in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From baseball at Dodger Stadium to volleyball in Anaheim, LA28 has released its list of venues chosen for the 2028 Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board approved the plan last week.

LA28 will stage events across the city and county at various venues, including Dodger Stadium, the USC Sports Center and the Peacock Theater in downtown L.A.

"As the Host City for the 2028 Games, Los Angeles will become only the third city in the history of the world to host the Summer Olympics three times and these venues will showcase the best of our city to a global audience," said Mayor Karen Bass in a press release. "This plan brings the Games to all corners of our city like never before - from the Sepulveda Basin to the iconic shores of Venice Beach, our world-famous neighborhoods as well as our hidden gems will be on full display for all to experience and enjoy."

Here's the list of venues for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles:

Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

The Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in the San Fernando Valley will host Olympic events for the first time in history. 3x3 basketball and modern pentathlon will officially join several other high-energy disciplines including BMX freestyle, BMX racing, skateboarding park and skateboarding street.

Universal Studios Lot

Also in the Valley, squash will make its Olympic debut on the Universal Studios Lot.

Venice Beach

The coastline of Venice Beach will serve as the new home of triathlon, which is relocating from Long Beach. The popular beachfront neighborhood will also host the official starting locations for the marathon and cycling road courses.

The courses and finishes for both the marathon and cycling road courses will be announced at a later date.

USC Sports Center

Rhythmic gymnastics will be held at the USC Sports Center.

"This relocation aligns with LA28's commitment to maximize the use of existing world-class facilities, as the USC Sports Center will also stage events for badminton, as previously announced," read a press release from LA28.

Peacock Theater in downtown L.A.

Boxing, which was recently reinstated to the 2028 sport program by the IOC last month, will hold preliminary matches at the Peacock Theater and the final stages in the Arena in downtown L.A. The two venues will also stage events for weightlifting, artistic gymnastics and trampoline.

Dodger Stadium

Of course, baseball is making its Olympic return in Dodger Stadium.

Trestles Beach in San Clemente

Surfing will be held at Trestles Beach in San Clemente. It doesn't get anymore California than that!

Fairgrounds in Pomona

Cricket returns to the Olympic stage for the first time in more than a century at the Fairgrounds in Pomona in a temporary, purpose-built structure, according to LA28.

Long Beach venues

Long Beach will showcase beach volleyball at Alamitos Beach, bringing the event closer to other sports like coastal rowing, which will make its first Olympic appearance at the nearby Waterfront and open water swimming.

Convention Center Lot in Long Beach

The Convention Center Lot will host sport climbing, and target shooting will take place in a temporary indoor range at the Convention Center, marking the first time the sport will be within walking distance of other Olympic disciplines.

Shotgun Center in South El Monte

The shotgun shooting events will be held at the Shotgun Center in South El Monte.

Carson Olympic venues

The city of Carson will host a variety of Olympic events within its sports complex, including archery, which will be held in the Stadium in Carson, following the rugby sevens tournament.

Anaheim Olympic venues

Volleyball will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim - it's the first time the venue, which is home to the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, will host an Olympic event.

Santa Anita Park

Equestrian makes its return to Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, which previously hosted the sport during the 1984 Olympics.

To learn more on all the confirmed sports and venues announced so far, visit LA28's website.

The organization says the updated Paralympic venue plan will all be announced at a later date.