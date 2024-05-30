22-year-old man sentenced to 6 years in prison for firebombing Planned Parenthood in Costa Mesa

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- A 22-year-old Irvine man was sentenced Thursday to six years in federal prison for his part in the firebombing of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Costa Mesa two years ago.

Tibet Ergul pleaded guilty Feb. 29 to participating in the firebombing of the clinic with a Molotov cocktail March 13, 2022. Ergul pleaded guilty to conspiracy to damage an energy facility and intentional damage to a reproductive health services facility.

Co-defendant Chance Brannon, 24, of San Juan Capistrano, was sentenced to nine years in prison. Co-defendant Xavier Batten of Brooksville, Florida was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison.

Ergul struggled blending into Newport Beach when he emigrated from Turkey, U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney said.

"He did not fit well with the teenagers in Newport Beach and was bullied," Carney said.

He also suffers from bipolar disorder, depression, an anxiety disorder and ADHD, Carney said.

"In the past, he has also had suicidal thoughts," Carney noted.

But Carney said the defendant wasn't as "culpable" as Brannon, who was the ringleader of the attacks. "Clearly, Mr. Brannon had an adverse influence on Mr. Ergul."

Carney praised Ergul for attending classes and participating in self- help programs while in custody.

Ergul faced between 63 to 78 months, according to his plea deal.

"I want you to know I am ashamed," Ergul told Carney. "This country gave me everything. ... I wouldn't have had back in Turkey and I squandered it all." He added that he regretted doing something that "divided" people.

"I want to take responsibility for my actions," he said. "I know what I did was wrong."

He said his "12 months of reflection" in custody helped him understand the nature of his offenses.

"I was educated, I had intelligence, I thought I was being a productive member of society," he said. "But I just pushed it all away with my hate." He said his internal "anger" was directed outward.

"I'm sorry to the government, to my victims. ... and all the women and doctors and staff at Planned Parenthood," he said.

He also apologized to his parents. "I never meant for it to be this way," he said. "I wish I could go back in time. I really do."

Ergul asked to be sent to a prison where he can continue his education and to participate in a drug rehabilitation program. Carney made a recommendation for the defendant, noting how his drug addiction factored into his behavior in the crimes.

"I really want to continue my life and make my parents proud of me again," Ergul said.

Carney told the defendant, "Obviously, you have great potential the way you write and speak. ... It's never too late to turn yourself around and redeem yourself."

Carney noted the defendant's father flew in from Turkey for Thursday's hearing.

"Mr. Ergul, in a way you're a very fortunate man," the judge said. "Despite what you did there are people who love you very much to come to this hearing. ... It's a testament to their love for you."

Ergul still faces domestic violence charges in Arizona, where he attacked a roommate while under the influence of LSD, Carney said.

Batten provided advice on crafting a Molotov cocktail and Brannon and Ergul ignited the device at the clinic when it was closed, sparking a fire, prosecutors said.

After the firebombing, Ergul "bragged" to a friend and added he "wished he could have recorded the ignition," according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathrynne Seiden.

After the Supreme Court's ruling in June 2022 striking down abortion rights, Brannon and Ergul planned another firebombing of a clinic, but backed out at the last moment when they saw law enforcement, Seiden said.

Brannon and Ergul "also discussed starting a race war by attacking an electrical substation with the goal of damaging the substation and disrupting the functioning of the power grid in Orange County," prosecutors said.

In March 2022, Ergul identified a target and suggested going at 3 a.m. to a neighboring structure and hurling the Molotov cocktail at the substation, Seiden said.

The duo were also accused of discussing and researching "how to attack the parking lot or electrical room of Dodger Stadium on a night celebrating LGBTQ pride," prosecutors said. They were arrested two days before Pride Night at the stadium.