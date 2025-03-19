23-year-old driver killed in high-speed crash in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 23-year-old man was killed in a high-speed crash involving multiple vehicles in Sun Valley, authorities said.

The collision, which was captured on surveillance video, happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday on Lankershim Boulevard just north of the 5 Freeway.

The footage shows a silver Chevy Camaro traveling northbound when the driver suddenly loses control and slams into a box truck that was going southbound. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the impact sent those vehicles crashing into some parked cars.

The driver of the Camaro, identified as Javier Gutierrez, died.

Authorities said speed could be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.