25-year-old Oakland firefighter drowns at San Diego beach, fire officials say

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A 25-year-old Oakland firefighter has drowned off a San Diego beach, fire officials said Thursday.

San Diego police said officers responded to a report of a lost swimmer at Pacific Beach near Crystal Pier just before 2 a.m.

They searched the area but couldn't find him. About two hours later at 4:15 a.m., a body washed up.

The firefighter's identity has not been released, but he was reportedly in San Diego for the California Firefighter Summer Games.

Oakland fire officials are currently driving to San Diego.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.