28-year-old caterer shot and killed at pool party in Compton; search for gunman continues

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The manhunt continues for the suspects who opened fire at a pool party in Compton, killing a 28-year-old man catering the celebration.

The heartbroken family of Robert Abdelkader III is calling for justice. His mother says detectives have clear video of the violence, and most importantly, her son's killer.

The shooting occurred Friday at about 7:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Greenleaf Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Partygoers ran in fear after gunfire erupted at the graduation celebration. Abdelkader died at the scene. Five others were injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, LASD said.

"They took my wonderful son. They took him away," said Inez Tootie Adkins, Abdelkader's mother.

Candles and Abdelkader's truck he took off-roading now sit at the spot where he was gunned down. The entrepreneur was catering the party at the home his family rents out for events when the shooting occurred.

"Four gentlemen walked in and just started shooting. The party was over. Everybody scattered, the kids ran, and my son, somebody shot him," Adkins said.

Adkins ran out from the house to find her son shot in the head.

"He was a pillar in this community. He always helped in the community. He gave whatever he could, and we're devastated. We don't understand why anybody would do this," said the victim's uncle, Darris Adkins.

Inez Tootie Adkins says witnesses told her the suspects yelled out gang slurs and then simply started shooting, apparently aiming at someone in the crowd. The entire crime was captured on various surveillance cameras. Adkins is pleading with her son's killer to do the right thing and turn themselves in.

"There's cameras, captured everything. So we know who you are. Turn yourself in," she said.

Adkins says that she's sure it's only a matter of time before she gets the justice she wants for her son.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.