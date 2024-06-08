Shooting at Compton pool party leaves 1 dead, 5 injured; suspect at large

Authorities said the celebration quickly turned to chaos when gunfire erupted.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A pool party in Compton turned deadly Friday night when a shooting broke out, leaving one person dead and five others injured.

The incident was reported around 7:50 p.m. at a home near Mayo Avenue and Greenleaf Boulevard, close to Compton College.

Authorities said the celebration quickly turned to chaos when gunfire erupted. About 100 people scattered from the scene and ran throughout the neighborhood in their bathing suits, leaving their possessions behind at the party.

According to the Compton Fire Department, a man was found dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet identified him. Two other men and three women were also shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It's unclear what sparked the shooting. A witness who spoke with ABC7 said her niece attended the party and was one of the shooting victims.

"When they were getting ready to go, these people get mad and they start shooting," said Janice Brayboy. "The owner of the house, I heard, got killed. My niece got shot in the arm. We don't know who did it."

Brayboy's niece underwent surgery Saturday and is recovering.

Meanwhile, the shooter(s) remains at large.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.