2nd victim in 405 Freeway crash that killed LAPD sergeant identified

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We're learning more about the man who was killed alongside a veteran Los Angeles police sergeant in a crash on the 405 Freeway last week.

The man, identified as 34-year-old Jesus Garcia, was standing outside his car after a solo vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Moraga Drive.

Sgt. Shiou Deng responded to the crash to assist, and as he exited his patrol car, another car struck and killed him. Garcia was also fatally struck by the oncoming car.

Garcia died at the scene. Deng was taken to the hospital where he alter died.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Garcia's family lay him to rest. According to the page, he was a "loving son, brother, uncle and friend."

The driver who struck both victims was later identified as Mario Bickham. He also sustained major injuries in the crash, but has not been arrested or charged.