3 dead, 9 unaccounted for after small boat washes ashore near San Diego, Coast Guard says

DEL MAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people are dead and several others are unaccounted for after a boat washed ashore near the San Diego area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Crews responded to a report of an overturned vessel off the coast of Del Mar around 6:30 a.m., officials said.

When they arrived, they found three deceased individuals and four survivors in need of medical care. Nine other people remain unaccounted for.

Details about where the vessel came from, or who was on board, were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

