24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

3 dead, 9 unaccounted for after small boat washes ashore near San Diego, Coast Guard says

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, May 5, 2025 4:18PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
Stream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7

DEL MAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people are dead and several others are unaccounted for after a boat washed ashore near the San Diego area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Crews responded to a report of an overturned vessel off the coast of Del Mar around 6:30 a.m., officials said.

When they arrived, they found three deceased individuals and four survivors in need of medical care. Nine other people remain unaccounted for.

Details about where the vessel came from, or who was on board, were not available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Copyright © 2025 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW