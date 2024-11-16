Shooting investigation underway after 3 found dead at scene of house fire in Lancaster; 1 injured

LANCASTER (KABC) -- Authorities said a shooting investigation was underway after three people were found dead early Saturday at the scene of a house fire in Lancaster, and a fourth person was hospitalized.

A shooting was reported at 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 44500 block of North Tabler Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the one-story home at 1:43 a.m. had the fire extinguished by 2:30 a.m., according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Paramedics rushed one person to a hospital, officials said. The extent of that person's injuries was unknown, and it was unclear if the individual was a victim or a suspect.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities and official causes of death were not immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.