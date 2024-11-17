At least 3 injured in crash involving LAPD officer heading to pursuit in downtown L.A.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A crash involving a police officer in downtown Los Angeles injured at least three people Saturday night.

An officer called for help around 8 p.m. at 9th and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Two vehicles were involved in the collision.

LAPD says three ambulances were requested for three male patients but it was not immediately clear if a police officer was among the injured.

Police said there were only minor injuries and did not say if anyone was transported to the hospital from the scene.

According to LAPD, the officer involved was on the way to a pursuit regarding a possible stolen vehicle when the crash occurred.

No further details were immediately known.