3 killed, 3 others hospitalized after car slams into unoccupied building in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Three people were killed and three others hospitalized early Saturday after a car slammed into an unoccupied building in Pasadena, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sierra Madre and Foothill boulevards, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The six occupants of the Tesla Model 3 were described as being as young as 17 and as old as 22. Three of them were ejected in the crash, police Lt. Anthony Russo told ABC7.

The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, the lieutenant said. The survivors were transported to a hospital with serious injuries and were listed in stable condition.

The crash toppled a power line and prompted the closure of the intersection, which was later reopened.

Speed was a factor in the collision, Russo said, adding that the building was badly damaged by the impact.

Investigators determined that the driver was traveling westbound on Foothill Boulevard and failed to negotiate the curve, struck a curb and lost control of the sedan.