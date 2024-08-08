Disturbing video shows 3 men attacking, stabbing man in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Disturbing video captured the moment three men attacked and stabbed another man in Santa Ana before the victim managed to run away.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon near Diamond and Fairview streets, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Investigators say the victim had been involved in some sort of dispute with the suspects at a public park, but additional details about that encounter weren't released. The suspects, who range in age from 18 to 21, were allegedly armed with knives and stabbed him multiple times.

They later found the victim lying on his back a few blocks away with multiple puncture wounds to his abdomen. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are now searching for the alleged attackers.

Anybody with information is urged to contact detectives at (714) 245-8429.