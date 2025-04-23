3 San Fernando Valley smoke shops targeted in overnight crime spree

Three smoke shops in the San Fernando Valley were targeted overnight in a series of back-to-back burglaries, all happening within several hours.

Three smoke shops in the San Fernando Valley were targeted overnight in a series of back-to-back burglaries, all happening within several hours.

Three smoke shops in the San Fernando Valley were targeted overnight in a series of back-to-back burglaries, all happening within several hours.

Three smoke shops in the San Fernando Valley were targeted overnight in a series of back-to-back burglaries, all happening within several hours.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three smoke shops in the San Fernando Valley were targeted overnight in a series of back-to-back burglaries, all happening within several hours.

The first incident was reported just before 4 a.m. at the Purple Haze Smoke Shop on Magnolia Boulevard in Sherman Oaks.

Police said the suspects rammed into the front entrance with their vehicle, taking off with paraphernalia, marijuana and a cash register. AIR7 was above the scene as the investigation was unfolding and captured glass scattered all across the front entrance.

According to police, the suspects were in a 2017 white Hyundai Elantra. Police hasn't shared any details regarding a description of the suspects, but a witness who was sleeping in his car at the time told Eyewitness News said he saw at least five suspects.

"I heard a big bang, and all of a sudden, I looked up and saw this car inside the store and all these men running in and out, in and out ... within 10 minutes, everything was being taken out and thrown in their second car, I guess it was, and they all took off," he said.

"That's the first time I've ever seen anything like that happen apart from online or on television," he added.

Another similar burglary was reported around 4:40 a.m. at Elite Smoke Shop on Devonshire Street in Granada Hills.

The owner told ABC7 they're still counting their inventory, but said the suspects broke the vending machine and stole their computer sale system.

Much like the incident in Sherman Oaks, the suspects crashed their vehicle into the store, but in this case, they abandoned the vehicle.

Then, around 6:30 a.m., another burglary was reported in Granada Hills where police say a suspect used a bow and arrow to target a business near Balboa and San Fernando Mission boulevards.

In that case, a security guard confronted the suspect but the suspect got away.

Though detectives are still gathering information, police said that suspect matched the suspect description in one of the previous burglaries. However, police could not confirm if all three incidents were related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.