Suspect sought after 3 men stabbed in apparently random attack in Westlake area

Three people were hospitalized after they were stabbed, apparently at random by the same man, in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.

Three people were hospitalized after they were stabbed, apparently at random by the same man, in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.

Three people were hospitalized after they were stabbed, apparently at random by the same man, in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.

Three people were hospitalized after they were stabbed, apparently at random by the same man, in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were hospitalized after they were stabbed, apparently at random by the same man, in the Westlake area of Los Angeles early Thursday morning.

The stabbings happened within a 30-minute span in the area of 6th and Bonnie Brae streets starting around 1:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators told Eyewitness News the suspect, who remains outstanding, did not know any of the victims, and the victims did not know each other.

The stabbing victims, all of them men, were standing on the sidewalk when they were attacked. They are all expected to survive.

Police did not have a good description of the man they're looking for.