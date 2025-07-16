24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
3 burglary suspects killed after chase ends in crash on 5 Freeway in Anaheim, police say

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 11:49AM
Three burglary suspects were killed in a crash at the end of a chase on the northbound 5 Freeway in Anaheim early Wednesday morning.

The brief pursuit came to a deadly end near Brookhurst Street around 3 a.m., according to the Anaheim Police Department, though it's unclear what caused the collision.

All northbound lanes except for the HOV lane were shut down after the crash. It's unclear when they would reopen.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

