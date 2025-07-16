3 burglary suspects killed after chase ends in crash on 5 Freeway in Anaheim, police say

Three burglary suspects were killed in a crash at the end of a chase on the northbound 5 Freeway in Anaheim early Wednesday morning.

Three burglary suspects were killed in a crash at the end of a chase on the northbound 5 Freeway in Anaheim early Wednesday morning.

Three burglary suspects were killed in a crash at the end of a chase on the northbound 5 Freeway in Anaheim early Wednesday morning.

Three burglary suspects were killed in a crash at the end of a chase on the northbound 5 Freeway in Anaheim early Wednesday morning.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Three burglary suspects were killed in a crash at the end of a chase on the northbound 5 Freeway in Anaheim early Wednesday morning.

The brief pursuit came to a deadly end near Brookhurst Street around 3 a.m., according to the Anaheim Police Department, though it's unclear what caused the collision.

All northbound lanes except for the HOV lane were shut down after the crash. It's unclear when they would reopen.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

