3 teens among 4 killed in crash after Upland chase involving DUI suspect

Four people were killed in a violent crash early Friday after a high-speed chase involving a DUI suspect and multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Upland. Investigators said a 13-year-old boy was among those who survived.

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- Three of the four people who were killed Friday when a high-speed chase ended in a violent crash in Upland were teenagers, authorities said.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the chase began in Rancho Cucamonga when a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a driver suspected of DUI.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on this incident.

The driver wouldn't pull over and ended up smashing into the front of a white Ford Mustang in Upland. Four males were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The three teens killed were identified as Jesus Guillen Jr. and Joel Jeremiah Silva - two 16-year-olds from Fontana - and Michael Adrian Gomez, a 17-year-old from Pomona.

The fourth person killed has not been identified.

It's unclear who was driving the vehicle.

A fifth victim inside the suspect's vehicle - a 13-year-old boy - survived the collision and was rushed to the hospital.

Two innocent victims were transported to a hospital but appeared to be OK, authorities said. Authorities told Eyewitness News a loaded firearm was found in the suspect's vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai, which had been reported stolen in Fontana.

The incident remains under investigation.