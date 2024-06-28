At least 4 people killed in violent multi-vehicle crash after chase ends in Upland

Four people were killed in a violent crash that occurred after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Upland.

Four people were killed in a violent crash that occurred after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Upland.

Four people were killed in a violent crash that occurred after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Upland.

Four people were killed in a violent crash that occurred after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Upland.

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- At least four people were killed in a violent crash that occurred early Friday after a high-speed chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Upland.

The collision occurred about 2 a.m. near the intersection of West 16th Street and North Mountain Avenue.

The circumstances that prompted the pursuit were unclear. No police officers or sheriff's deputies were apparently injured in the pileup.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not immediately released.

The impact of the crash left a debris field scattered throughout the intersection, including two mangled vehicles. The wreckage of one car ended up on the lawn of a nearby home.

The Upland Police Department and San Bernardino Count Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to ABC7's request for comment.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.