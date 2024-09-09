WATCH LIVE

3-year-old girl dies from possible heat stroke after found in car with unconscious mother in Anaheim

Monday, September 9, 2024 4:24PM
Monday, September 9, 2024 4:24PM
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A 3-year-old girl died after she was pulled from a car and her mother was found unconscious amid scorching heat in Anaheim, authorities confirmed.

The incident happened Friday afternoon on North Fashion Lane, according to authorities. The Anaheim police and fire departments responded to a medical emergency call at the scene, where the temperature at the time was around 104 degrees.

When they arrived, officers saw a family member had removed the child from the car and was attempting to administer aid. Paramedics took over and rushed the girl to the hospital where she later died.

The girl's preliminary cause of death was listed as complications related to heat stroke, according to the Anaheim Police Department. An official autopsy report has not been completed.

The girl's mother was found unconscious inside the same car. She was taken to the hospital and was said to be recovering.

Additional details about the situation were not immediately available, but an investigation is underway.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

