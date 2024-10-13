$3.2 million worth of meth found in floor frame of tractor-trailer in Otay Mesa

According to CBP, a 40-year-old man was driving an empty commercial tractor-trailer seeking entry into the U.S. from Mexico.

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- More than $3.2 million worth of meth was found hidden in the floor frame of a tractor-trailer in Otay Mesa, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 3.

During a secondary inspection, they found anomalies within the floor frame during the screening process, prompting a CBP K-9 unit to respond.

Officers later found more than 2,600 pounds of meth in floor frame with an estimated street value of more than $3 million.

The driver, who was not identified, was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

It's unclear if the suspect has a connection to a drug trafficking ring. The incident remains under investigation.