3.5 earthquake strikes Inland Empire, about 11 miles north of Cabazon

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the Inland Empire area Saturday afternoon, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday about 11 miles north of Cabazon with a depth of about 6 miles.

No damages or injuries were reported.

It is unclear how widespread the shaking was felt.

