Two separate earthquakes strike Ontario, USGS says

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two separate earthquakes struck Ontario Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck around 10:05 a.m. and was centered about three miles southeast of Ontario, USGS said.

It was followed by another 3.9 magnitude quake centered East-Southeast of Ontario at 10:34 a.m. just around 30 minutes after the first.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

Eyewitnesses reported feeling shaking in Ontario, Riverside, Pomona and Chino.