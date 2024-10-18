39 additional protesters charged after pro-Palestinian demonstrations at UC Irvine in May

Supporters of the demonstrators arrested in May in connection with a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCI said attempts to prosecute those cases were a waste of time.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Supporters of the demonstrators arrested in May in connection with a the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCI said attempts Wednesday to prosecute those cases were a waste of time.

Among those there watching the court proceedings was Dina Chehata, civil rights managing attorney with the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Greater Los Angeles, or CAIR.

"We really believe that what is happening right now with the Orange County district attorney's office pressing these charges, not just against these 10, but against 39 additional defendants-we believe it's really politically motivated. We believe it's a huge waste of resources," Chehata said.

Fifty people were charged as of Wednesday in connection with the encampment, all with misdemeanors. Among them were students and faculty.

UCI Police said those arrested failed to disperse after officers deemed the campus demonstration an unlawful assembly. Four defendants faced additional charges.

UC Irvine students who were suspended in the aftermath of pro-Palestinian protests on campus are suing UCI's chancellor and the UC Board of Regents.

The arraignments were scheduled to go 10 at a time through December.

The first group Wednesday was met by dozens of supporters at the Orange County Superior Courthouse. Most chose judicial diversion.

Reem Yassin was there representing one of the defendants pro-bono.

"It's a way to get it dismissed. I look at it as a second chance," Yassin explained.

It could mean no charges.

The judge allowed 30 hours of community service over three months with no misdemeanors or felonies allowed.

UCI continuing lecturer, Jonathan Brook Haley, was among the three defendants choosing to move forward with entering a plea. Their arraignments were continued to November.

"Of the 10 charged, I have faced the fewest consequences in terms of discipline from the university itself, in terms of the number of charges placed on me," Haley said.

The OCDA's office declined our request for an interview.

The next set of arraignments is scheduled for Nov. 13.