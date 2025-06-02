4 arrested in shooting near Newport Beach Pier that left man injured

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Four suspects, including a teenager, were arrested Sunday after a shooting broke out near the Newport Beach Pier.

The incident unfolded around 7:40 p.m. near Oceanfront and 23rd Street.

According to the Newport Beach Police Department, two men were fighting in the street when one of them pulled out a gun and fired about three shots.

The victim was shot once in his foot, but is excepted to be ok.

Police said there were four suspects involved, and with the help of Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa's police departments, officers were able to track down the suspects' vehicle near the 55 Freeway at Fair Drive in Costa Mesa.

Police said all four suspects were arrested and a handgun was recovered.

David Pennington, 18, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The remaining suspects, including a 17-year-old, have not been identified.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.