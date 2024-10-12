'We're just tired of seeing cars in our backyard': San Bernardino woman warns of dangerous road

A San Bernardino woman is sounding the alarm about what she says is a dangerous road behind her home after four cars crashed into her backyard.

Alysha Wolfinbarger has lived in her home right behind Kendall Drive for close to a decade. She said in that time, four cars had lost control and ended up in her backyard.

"It's a little scary honestly," Wolfinbarger said. "It's not something people usually think about -- having cars fly into your backyard."

Wolfinbarger said the most recent incident happened about a month ago.

"I was barely getting up. My alarm just went off and I heard a big boom," she recalled. "And at first, I thought maybe it was part of a dream."

But when police showed up, and she saw first responders arrive to transport the driver of the car to the hospital to be treated for injuries, she realized it was no dream.

"They ended up having to lift it (the car) out over our back wall and back fence to get it out of our backyard," she said.

Wolfinbarger said the cars heading southbound on Kendall Drive are the problem. If they're going too fast, they can lose control in a sharp curve and go careening off the road. She said she's so worried that she sometimes hesitates to allow her 5-year-old daughter to play in the backyard.

"Granted (this recent incident) was in the morning, but what if next time it's not?" she said. "What if it's in the middle of the daytime, and I have to worry about her getting hit by a car."

A San Bernardino city spokesperson said public works crews have already installed a speed warning sign ahead of the curve, as well as added rumble strips to alert drivers who may be veering off the road. The official said they're now considering adding concrete barriers to the part of the curve to better protect the homes along the side of the road.

"It's a busy road, and you hear screeching all the time," said Wolfinbarger, who added that a fifth car ended up crashing near her neighbor's yard. "I don't want anything else to happen; especially to any of the kids here visiting, or my daughter, or the grandchildren next door or anyone in the field. ... We're just tired of seeing cars in our backyard."