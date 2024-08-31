WATCH LIVE

4 hospitalized, including 2 sheriff's deputies, after head-on crash in South LA

Saturday, August 31, 2024 3:44PM
Four people, including two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, were hospitalized after a head-on crash in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people, including two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, were hospitalized late Friday night after a head-on crash in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The deputies were on patrol about 11:15 p.m. when the two-vehicle collision occurred in the 9400 block of Normandie Avenue, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said.

The two deputies and two civilians were transported to hospitals, where each of them was listed in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by the Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol.

