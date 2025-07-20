4 killed in fiery crash on 605 Freeway in Norwalk

Four people were killed in a fiery crash overnight on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk.

Four people were killed in a fiery crash overnight on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk.

Four people were killed in a fiery crash overnight on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk.

Four people were killed in a fiery crash overnight on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk.

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were killed in a fiery crash overnight on the 605 Freeway in Norwalk.

It happened just before 1 a.m. along the southbound lanes, just north of Rosecrans.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but at least one of them burst into flames, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All four people inside the burning vehicle died at the scene and two others were sent to the hospital. The southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway remained shut down as of Sunday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.