4 wounded in shooting near taco stand in Westlake; 3 suspects detained, LAPD says

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting overnight Wednesday in Westlake, and three suspects were detained, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at midnight near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The victims were identified only as three males and one female. One of them was shot multiple times in the torso, another was shot in the leg, the third victim's buttocks was grazed and another person suffered a graze wound to the head, the LAPD said.

News video from the scene appeared to show bullet holes in the windshield of a car.

The names of the suspects, two males and a female, were not immediately released.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

The motive for the shooting was under investigation.