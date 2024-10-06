4.0 magnitude earthquake shakes Ontario area, USGS says

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled the Ontario area Sunday morning, jolting some residents awake.

Measured at a depth of about 3.54 miles, the 3:51a.m. quake was centered southeast of Ontario, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency initially reported the temblor as a 4.3.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

Eyewitnesses reported feeling shaking in Ontario, Pomona, La Verne, Riverside and Anaheim Hills.

A magnitude 2.5 aftershock struck the area at 4:04 a.m., the USGS said.

