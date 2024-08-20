40th annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles steps up on October 13 in West Hollywood

AIDS Walk Los Angeles celebrates its 40th year on Sunday, October 13 in West Hollywood Park.

The walk's purpose is to raise funds and build support and awareness of HIV/AIDS. Money raised through this event benefits APLA Health and other HIV/AIDS organizations in Los Angeles County.

Since 1985, AIDS Walk Los Angeles has drawn hundreds of thousands of supporters to walk, and millions more to donate, raising more than $92 million.

"Our passion and energy for change is still as strong today as it was at the very first AIDS Walk Los Angeles," Craig E. Thompson, CEO of APLA Health, said. "Only now, we see a world in which attentions have been diverted elsewhere, where healthcare rights are threatened at the highest levels, and where access to quality healthcare isn't guaranteed for all."

Thompson continued, "For 40 years, APLA Health has been doing the work to increase access to care, provide resources for underserved communities, and fight for HIV advocacy. Unfortunately, there is substantial progress to be made in the fight for healthcare justice."

For more information, visit aidswalk.la.