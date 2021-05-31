shopping

Walk in style with ABC7 Pride merchandise, and support AIDS Walk LA!

Step out in style with ABC7 Pride merchandise, & support AIDS Walk LA!

Walk in style with ABC7 Pride merchandise, and support AIDS Walk Los Angeles!



ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from Snow Commerce's sale of the items featured at our apparel shop to support various charities and non-profit organizations in our five-county viewing area.

All of our merchandise supporting our community partners can be found at abc7.com/shop.
