4.1 earthquake rattles Westlake Village area, shaking felt across SoCal

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck the Westlake Village area Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit just after 1 p.m. at a depth of around seven miles. It originally registered as a 4.4 quake.

Shortly after that temblor, the Malibu area experienced a few small quakes with magnitudes of 2.5, 3.0 and 2.8.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

People reported feeling the shaking in Canoga Park, Simi Valley, Lomita and as far away as La Verne and Montebello.

