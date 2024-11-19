4th person dies after victims of shooting were found at scene of Lancaster house fire

LANCASTER (KABC) -- A fourth victim has died after being found fatally shot along with three others at the scene of a house fire in Lancaster, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office said the identity of the fourth person, who died at a hospital late Sunday night, was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The three other victims who were shot to death were previously identified as Janvi Maquindang, 21, of Lancaster; Edwin Garcia, 24; and Christine Asa-Ca, 26.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 44500 block of North Tabler Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Soon after deputies arrived, firefighters were dispatched to the one-story home and extinguished the fire in less than an hour, the L.A. County Fire Department said.

Maquindang, Garcia and Asa-Ca were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. A fourth person was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died the following evening.

Investigators said a fifth person, a 16-year-old girl, was also home at the time of the incident but was not injured. She called 911 and hid in her bedroom before being rescued by deputies, sheriff's Lt. Steve Dejong told reporters.

No arrest has been made in the case, and investigators have not publicly identified anyone as a suspect.

The motive for the shooting and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.