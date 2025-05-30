2 people killed in crash involving semi-truck on 5 Freeway in Sylmar

Two people were killed and multiple lanes were shut down after a fiery crash on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar.

Two people were killed and multiple lanes were shut down after a fiery crash on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar.

Two people were killed and multiple lanes were shut down after a fiery crash on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar.

Two people were killed and multiple lanes were shut down after a fiery crash on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar.

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed and multiple lanes were shut down after a fiery crash on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar Thursday night.

An SUV hit the back of a semi-truck around 10:41 p.m. on the northbound 5 near the Roxford Street exit, according to a traffic log.

Two people died in the crash, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The traffic log indicates the SUV began catching fire after the crash.

AIR7 showed multiples lanes were shut down, but three lanes remained open.

Several firefighters were at the scene of the crash. It's unclear how long the lanes will remain closed.