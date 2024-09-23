5 Huntington Beach businesses burglarized, including restaurant and barbershop

One of the businesses targeted was the Eat at Joe's restaurant on Edinger. Owner Allie Segura spoke with Eyewitness News and said a neighbor called police.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Five Huntington Beach businesses, including a restaurant and a barbershop, were broken into last week, and a search for the suspects is now underway.

The burglaries were reported Thursday just before 7 a.m. near Edinger Avenue and Bella Terra.

"Our neighbor heard a bunch of commotion early in the morning," she said. "The guys were using power tools to break into the back door, so they called the cops and they were actually across the street at two other businesses that had been hit, so they were over at our place within a couple of minutes."

Segura said police followed the suspects but they ultimately got away. She believes the suspects were in a grey Audi S8 with no license plates.

Surveillance video shared by Segura shows the suspects, who were seen wearing dark hoodies, walking through the restaurant with flashlights.

"They didn't have a chance to take a safe or money or any of that stuff," she said.

Segura said Eat at Joe's was broken into once before about five years ago when burglars stole a safe and damaged several cash registers. She said it's why she keeps very little at the business.

After this recent break-in, Segura said she's considering adding an alarm system.

"They were there within minutes ... they're going to break in no matter what," she said. "I mean, Bella Terra has a very good security system and that's where they broke into the other places, but they're quick. They get in, they get out, they get what they want. It's frustrating because I don't know what more we can do. It's violating, you know? You see them inside your business. It just makes like an uneasy feeling."

Anyone with information on the burglaries is urged to contact police.