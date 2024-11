9 people stabbed in Seattle in two days, suspect in custody: Police

A suspect is in custody Friday after a total of nine people were stabbed in Seattle in a span of 38 hours, police said.

The stabbings occurred in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street, Seattle police said.

"Officers have taken one person into custody," the Seattle Police Department said on X.

Four of the five victims Friday were transported to a local hospital for treatment while one was treated and released at the scene, police said.

