5 taken to hospital after high-speed chase ends in overturn crash in San Dimas, authorities say

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (KABC) -- Five people were taken to a hospital Sunday night after a high-speed chase ended with a multi-vehicle collision on a street in San Dimas, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of San Dimas Canyon Road and Foothill Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the Glendora Police Department was the agency involved in the pursuit.

The collision left two vehicles overturned and at least one person trapped inside.

Two people were transported to a hospital with major or critical injuries, and three others with injuries that were minor or non-life-threatening, a Fire Department spokesperson said.

The circumstances that prompted the police chase were unclear.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.