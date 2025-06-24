5-year-old has priceless reaction to latest tech making hearing possible for those born without ears

A 5-year-old born with bilateral microtia had a priceless reaction when she received a new cochlear hearing implant, the latest technology making hearing possible for those born without ears.

A 5-year-old born with bilateral microtia had a priceless reaction when she received a new cochlear hearing implant, the latest technology making hearing possible for those born without ears.

A 5-year-old born with bilateral microtia had a priceless reaction when she received a new cochlear hearing implant, the latest technology making hearing possible for those born without ears.

A 5-year-old born with bilateral microtia had a priceless reaction when she received a new cochlear hearing implant, the latest technology making hearing possible for those born without ears.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The latest technology is making hearing possible even for those born without ears.

Microtia occurs in about one in 6,000 to 12,000 births.

The condition makes it difficult for children to learn speech and language. Hearing sound in a new way can also be daunting.

The reaction of one young girl was quite unexpected but priceless.

Five-year-old Eliza Fowler is adjusting to hearing her mom's voice in a very different way.

"Quiet? Does it sound quiet?" said Eliza's mom, Jennifer Fowler.

Eliza was born with bilateral microtia, which are underdeveloped ears with no path for vibrations to stimulate the nerves that the brain recognizes as sound.

"We weren't expecting it. Most people aren't aware that their kids are born with it because you usually don't pay attention to it on the ultrasound," said Fowler.

Doctors say living in Eliza's world would be like wearing the thickest headphones underwater.

"Very muffled," said Dr. Mary Frintner, at the Burbank Audiology Center.

She's about to make a big difference for Eliza as she activates a bone conduction implant called the Cochlear Osia System.

This device is placed under the skin, directly onto the skull. Sound can then vibrate the bone, bypassing the middle ear and allowing the patient to hear.

"It sends the signal into the inner ear, which is filled with fluid, so the hair cells are stimulated," said Frintner.

Eliza had been wearing something similar on a headband, but this implant offers far more clarity.

Her family traveled from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina to Los Angeles for Eliza to get the implant and undergo ear reconstruction.

A new ear to match her new hearing. An occasion usually marked by singing.

The group sang "Happy Hearing Birthday" to commemorate Eliza's first day with the Osia System.

Eliza burst into tears. She may not have liked the singing, but her reaction shows the implants work.

After a few adjustments, Eliza is able to discern high-pitched consonants she couldn't detect before.

The FDA recently lowered the eligibility age from 12 to now five. Just in time for Eliza to start kindergarten.

"I'm hoping this will give her more confidence when it comes to her speech and keep going from there," said Fowler.