Boy, 5, is declared brain dead after family struck by DUI suspect in Garden Grove, prosecutors say

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5-year-old boy has been declared brain dead after he and four of his family members were struck by a man suspected of DUI and hit-and-run in Garden Grove, prosecutors said.

Jacob Ramirez was rushed to a hospital along with his two young siblings and his parents after they were hit by a 2003 Toyota Camry on Sunday night.

The mother and father had been riding with the children in bike trailers shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of Haster Street at Twin Tree Lane when the collision occurred, according to Garden Grove police.

Angel Ramirez, 27, and two children -- 5-year-old Jacob and a 7-year-old sister -- were rushed to hospitals in critical condition, authorities said. Angela Hernandez Mejia, 25, and her 7-month-old daughter were hospitalized with stable vital signs. The mother was later released.

Ceferino Ascencion Ramos of Santa Ana was charged with hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury, failing to stop at a hit-and-run accident with injury, and driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, all felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for leaving a victim comatose or paralyzed and inflicting great bodily injury, prosecutors said.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Orange County district attorney's office, two of the victims were comatose due to brain injuries.

Prosecutors say Ramos got into his car in Santa Ana to drive to a liquor store in Anaheim to buy more beer. He is accused of having a blood-alcohol level of .22.

Ramos did not enter a plea at his arraignment Tuesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 25 in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the victims of the crash.