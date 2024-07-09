OC man facing multiple charges in alleged DUI hit-run that sent family of 5 to hospital

Investigators say the suspect was under the influence when he struck a family of 5 out for a bicycle ride in Garden Grove.

Investigators say the suspect was under the influence when he struck a family of 5 out for a bicycle ride in Garden Grove.

Investigators say the suspect was under the influence when he struck a family of 5 out for a bicycle ride in Garden Grove.

Investigators say the suspect was under the influence when he struck a family of 5 out for a bicycle ride in Garden Grove.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 29-year old man has been charged in a hit-and-run collision that injured a family out riding bicycles in Garden Grove.

Investigators say Ceferino Ramos of Santa Ana was drinking and driving when the collision happened Sunday off Haster Street.

Ramos is now facing at least 10 felony charges according to court records, including DUI, causing great bodily injury and hit and run.

Angela Hernandez Mejia and her partner were on bikes -- pulling their kids in carts just feet from their home.

Three of them were seriously hurt.

A DUI suspect was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that injured a family of five - including three children - in Garden Grove.

Their 6-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son remain in critical condition. Their 8-month-old daughter is now in stable condition.

The father - Angel Ramirez - is also in critical condition.

On a GoFundMe page, the mom urges everyone to say a prayer for her son, saying he might not make it.