$50K reward offered for information in South LA hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist dead

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A $50,000 reward is being offered to help catch the driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in South Los Angeles earlier this month.

Jose Villalobos, 34, was riding near Century Boulevard and San Pedro Street just after 11 p.m. on June 1 when a silver Chevy Camaro slammed into him and took off, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The department on Wednesday will release video, as well as images of the car and suspect in the hopes that someone comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.

Anybody with information is asked to contact (213) 321-9681.