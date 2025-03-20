$50,000 reward offered as police search for suspects who fatally set man on fire in South LA in 2023

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities on Wednesday asked for the public's help in identifying and finding the suspects who killed a 50-year-old man by setting him on fire on a street in South Los Angeles in 2023.

Clay Buchanan was sitting in his vehicle around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2024 on the 400 block of east 103nd Street when the suspects approached him from behind, according to detectives.

That's when the suspects threw an accelerant onto the 50-year-old and set him and his car on fire. They got back into their car, described as a dark colored 4-door sedan, and left.

Buchanan was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

"We need the public's help to bring a conclusion to this investigation. What happened to Mr. Buchanan is terrible," said Los Angeles Police Department Captain Scot Williams. "It clearly had an impact on his family and this community and we need the public's help with any information they may have regarding this murder."

Buchanan's family are also asking anyone with information to come forward.

"I'm still trying to process for the first time on what happened to him and I want somebody to step up and help us out with who did this to my brother," said Trina Magee. "It was a cowardly way to do things. It was the wrong way to do things. I'm looking forward to seeing you for justice one day."

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspects' identification, arrest and prosecution.

A motive for the homicide remains unclear, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide was asked to contact the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division, Detectives B. Smith or G. Stearns at 213- 486-6890 or contact 877-527-3247 during non-business hours. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.