6 hospitalized after shooting in Moreno Valley parking lot, authorities say

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting in a parking lot in Moreno Valley on Saturday night left six people hospitalized, authorities said.

Shortly before 11 pm., deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 12100 block of Orchid Lane, near Hemlock Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"Multiple callers reported hearing shots in the area," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "Upon arrival, deputies discovered five victims with injuries consistent with gunfire."

Paramedics transported the victims to a hospital in critical condition, the news release said. A sixth gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital and was believed to be connected to the same incident.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

The investigation was ongoing, and details of what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

