6 Secret Service agents suspended over conduct during attempted Trump assassination

Six agents were suspended by the U.S. Secret Service for failures connected to last year's attempted assassination of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, an official told ABC News.

The personnel moves were confirmed four days shy of the anniversary of the July 13, 2024, shooting incident that left Trump's ear bloodied.

Corey Comperatore, a firefighter attending Trump's campaign rally that day, died in the attack.

Countersnipers in Trump's Secret Service who were on-site killed the shooter, identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In the aftermath of the shooting, an independent review by the Department of Homeland Security showed a series of law enforcement breakdowns had created an environment that left Trump vulnerable to a would-be assassin.

"The Secret Service does not perform at the elite levels needed to discharge its critical mission," the report found. "The Secret Service has become bureaucratic, complacent, and static even though risks have multiplied and technology has evolved."

The Secret Service director at the time, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned 10 days after the shooting.

The discipline against the six agents was issued in recent months, and the agents were given the right to appeal. The suspensions ranged from 10 to 42 days, according to the official, who was briefed on the agency's actions.

The positions of those suspended ranged from supervisory level to line agent level, a source familiar with the agency's decision told ABC News.

Just nine weeks after the shooting in Butler, Trump had a second apparent assassination attempt on his life while he was out golfing at his course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In the wake of both incidents, the then-candidate was granted presidential-level security as his campaign grappled with new security protocols in the planning of his events.

