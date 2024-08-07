68-year-old LA man killed in road-rage assault after parking lot collision

After two motorists were involved in a parking-lot collision in West Hollywood, one fatally assaulted the other, authorities say.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 68-year-old Los Angeles man was killed in a road-rage assault following a minor parking lot collision in West Hollywood, officials say.

The incident started around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday when two men were apparently involved in a "minor traffic collision" in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 7900 block of West Santa Monica Boulevard.

They got into a confrontation and one man assaulted the other, knocking him unconscious, sheriff's deputies say.

When paramedics arrived they found the victim, later identified as Armando Gabriel, 68, of Los Angeles, unconscious on the sidewalk in front of the store. They brought him to a local hospital and he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies detained the other man, Ramon Casas, 48, of Bell Gardens and later arrested and booked him for murder.

Casas was being held on $2 million and was expected to make his first court appearance on Thursday.