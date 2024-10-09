7-Eleven employee severely injured in flash mob robbery caught on video in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An employee was severely injured during a flash mob robbery that was captured on video at a 7-Eleven in Anaheim, authorities said.

The melee occurred about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a convenience store near the intersection of Knott and Orange avenues, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

As many as 50 suspects forcefully entered the 7-Eleven and "proceeded to assault the store employee and steal merchandise, including the cash register," a news release said.

The estimated value of the stolen merchandise was not immediately available.

"This incident has gained national attention from videos posted on social media," the police statement said.

Investigators released photos of several of the suspects wanted in connection with the crime and asked for the public's help in identifying them.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Anaheim police detectives at (714) 328-8153 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.