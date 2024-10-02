Parents turn in their teen children to police after flash mob robberies, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The parents of several teenage suspects turned in their children to police after the teens allegedly participated in at least one of several flash mob robberies at Los Angeles convenience stores, authorities said.

The LAPD announced the development at a Los Angeles Police Commission meeting on Tuesday.

Flash mob robbers on bicycles have hit more than a dozen 7-Eleven stores in L.A. since mid-July, police said, and investigators continue to ask for help in identifying the suspects.

According to the LAPD, a "bicycle crew" - consisting of about 20 to 40 juveniles - began targeting stores on July 12.

Police said all the stores are within a short distance of each other in the Rampart, Hollywood, Wilshire, and West L.A. divisions.