Mob ransacks 7-Eleven store after possible street takeover in San Pedro

A 7-Eleven store in San Pedro was ransacked by a massive crowd after a possible street takeover overnight.

A 7-Eleven store in San Pedro was ransacked by a massive crowd after a possible street takeover overnight.

A 7-Eleven store in San Pedro was ransacked by a massive crowd after a possible street takeover overnight.

A 7-Eleven store in San Pedro was ransacked by a massive crowd after a possible street takeover overnight.

A 7-Eleven store in San Pedro was ransacked by a massive crowd after a possible street takeover overnight.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Gaffey and 1st streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a call of a disturbance. Police could not confirm if that disturbance was a takeover but it was described as large groups of people around their cars.

That group eventually gathered inside the nearby 7-Eleven stores and began taking items. Video from inside the ransacked store shows broken displays knocked over on the floor and merchandise and debris scattered everywhere.

Authorities say the mob of about 30-50 people got away with about $40,000 in goods, including $1,000 worth of cigarettes and $20,000 worth of lottery tickets.

The crowd broke up and dispersed before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.